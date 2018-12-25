Home Nation

BSP 'tight-lipped', in 'wait and watch mode' as it gears up to join hands with SP in Uttar Pradesh

It has been widely reported that SP-BSP alliance is sealed however there is official word from BSP.

BSP

BSP supporter. (File | PTI)

By ANI

Amid speculations on finalisation of 2019 seat-sharing arrangement between Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh, top sources in BSP said that the party is still analysing and talks on seat sharing are yet to take concrete shape.

The sources also say that BSP chief Mayawati is holding the meeting with party leaders from inside Uttar Pradesh and outside the state as well. She is yet to take a call on the coalition in UP as the party is observing political developments and is in wait and watch mode.

It has been widely reported that SP-BSP alliance is sealed however there is official word from BSP. Mayawati had openly expressed her reservation with Congress party which is playing a key role in stitching Mahagathbandhan against Modi-led NDA government in 2019 general elections.

BSP was first to offer support to Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan where the GOP fell just short of majority.

ALSO READ: TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao meets Mamata Banerjee, says talks for Federal Front will continue

In another political turn, Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao is on a political tour to form a non-BJP, non-Congress front. After meeting Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday, Rao is said to meet Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav next.

BSP Mayawati KCR Mahagathbandhan Coalition

