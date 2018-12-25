Home Nation

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal on Christmas as Manali reels at minus 3.2 degree Celsius

Kalpa, Solan, Bhuntar, Sundernagar and Seobagh also witnessed sub-zero temperatures during the period, Meteorological Centre, Shimla, Director Manmohan Singh said.

Published: 25th December 2018

People enjoy skating at an ice-skating rink in Shimla (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: The cove wave tightened its grip on Himchal Pradesh on Christmas, with the mercury plunging to minus 9.4 degrees Celsius in Keylong and popular tourist destination Manali reeling at minus 3.2 degrees Celsius from 5.30 pm on Monday to 8.30 am Tuesday.

Keylong, the administrative centre of the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district, was the coldest place in the state, he said.

The minimum temperature in Kalpa was recorded at minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, Seobagh at minus 1.7 degrees Celsius, Bhuntar at minus 1 degree Celsius, Sundernagar at minus 0.7 degree Celsius and Solan at minus 0.4 degree Celsius, Singh added.

The minimum temperature in state capital Shimla was 1.7 degrees Celsius during the period.

Similarly, the minimum in Kufri remained at 0.8 degree Celsius and in Dalhousie, at 1.1 degrees Celsius, he said.

