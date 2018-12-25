Four die, 37 injured in road accidents in Himachal Pradesh

By UNI

SHIMLA: Four people died and 37 others sustained injuries in different road accidents in the state on Tuesday said the state police.

A tourist cab carrying six people fell down in the deep gorge near Devices Mordh at Theog on Tuesday killing four persons on the spot and two sustained injuries rushed to Theog Zonal hospital.

Deceased were on their way to Narkanda on sight seeing visit. More detail is awaited.

According to latest information bodies are still being evacuated by the rescue team.

In another mishap occurred under Arki subdivision of Solan district as Arki Manju HRTC bus skid off the road in which, 35 people were injured.

Local said they were rushed to Arki Hospital.