Home Nation

Himachal Pradesh​ to miss snowfall on New Year's Eve

There will be largely no chance of snowfall till December 31 in the State. Thereafter, the western disturbance is likely to be active in the state on January 3 with chances of rain and snow, said Met.

Published: 25th December 2018 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation.

By IANS

SHIMLA: The sun is shining brightly in Himachal Pradesh these days and dry conditions is likely to prevail till the New Year dawns, the weather bureau said on Tuesday.

There will be largely no chance of snowfall till December 31. Thereafter, the western disturbance is likely to be active in the state on January 3 with chances of rain and snow, Manmohan Singh, director of the meteorological Department, told IANS.

Hill destinations have been experiencing long hours of sunny weather for over a fortnight and the day temperatures in most places have risen. The maximum temperature in the hill state is one-two degrees above the season's average.

Though nights and mornings are intensely cold.

The weather in Shimla, Kufri, Narkanda, Chail, Kasauli, Dharamsala, Palampur, Dalhousie and Manali is "warmer" in the day, perfect for a break from the biting chill of the plains.

"What a pleasant sun in Shimla, a perfect break from the fog in Delhi," remarked tourist Akhlesh Dubey.

"We came here hoping to witness snowfall but the days are too warm here and we are enjoying basking in the sun," his wife Pragya added.

In Shimla, located around 7,000 feet above sea level, the minimum temperature was 1.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Dharamsala was at 4.2 degrees Celsius, Manali was at minus 3.2 and Dalhousie at 1.1 degrees.

At minus 9.4 degrees, Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest in the state, followed by Kalpa, some 250 km from the state capital, with a low minus 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Members of the hospitality industry say it's not just snow but the Sun that is too attracting the tourists.

"In this season most of the tourists prefer the sun that is rarely visible in the plains these days due to fog," D.P. Bhatia, liaison officer with Shimla-based Oberoi Group of hotels, told IANS.

The popular tourist resorts Kufri, some 13 km from the state capital, Narkanda, some 65 km from here, are largely bereft of the previous snow.

However, nearby hills of Manali have accumulation of snow cover.

Shimla, known for the imperial grandeur of buildings that were once institutions of power when it was the summer capital of British India, received season's first snow on December 12 and thereafter there was no snow.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Himachal Pradesh snow fall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp