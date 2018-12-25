Home Nation

Indian diesel armada heads toward Europe as Asia proves glutted

Unexpected halts at a batch of refineries, particularly in Germany, caused the diesel market in Europe’s Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp trading hub to surge in the past several months as stockpiled up.

Published: 25th December 2018 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

petrol, diesel, fuel, pump

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Jack Wittels and Ann Koh
Bloomberg

A diesel glut in Asia is encouraging traders of the fuel to ramp up cargoes from India to Europe, where stockpiles were ravaged by refinery halts and unusual weather earlier this year.

Around 577,000 tons of the fuel already arrived this month or are en route to Europe from India’s refineries -- whose supplies get sent east or west depending on which market is best -- according to shipping and port-loading information compiled by Bloomberg. The cargoes will arrive this month and next, implying about a doubling in the normal flow rate.

Unexpected halts at a batch of refineries, particularly in Germany, caused the diesel market in Europe’s Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp trading hub to surge in the past several months as stockpiles dwindled. For some consumers, the pain was compounded by a drought that dried up the river Rhine, preventing barges from delivering the fuel.

"There is an amount of resupply that needs to be done in Europe," said Olivier Jakob, an analyst at Petromatrix GmbH based near Zug, Switzerland. “It was difficult to bring big cargoes into ARA” because the forward price curve made such imports unattractive and low water levels on the Rhine meant fuel couldn’t be moved to inland consumers.

Europe’s diesel pull comes at a time of oversupply in East Asia, exacerbated by increased Chinese fuel exports that traders anticipate persisting into next year. The country raised its total fuel-export quotas by 12 percent for 2018, encouraging its refiners to produce diesel and gasoline for sale overseas. Singapore’s diesel market has also been weighed down by a pile-up in vessels storing, with at least 13 diesel-laden ships floating off the coast of Taiwan earlier this month, according to a report by Energy Aspects Ltd.

The rise in volumes from India is disadvantaging sellers in Northeast Asia, who were trying to send diesel cargoes to Europe earlier this month but may now not be successful, according to Facts Global Energy. Meanwhile, the so-called East-West spread denoting the attractiveness of moving fuel between regions has narrowed as Indian cargoes exited the Asian region, data from PVM Oil Associates show.

"As India supplies more, cargoes from Far East Asia will be more disadvantaged due to the longer distance,” said Weng Inn Chin, an analyst at industry consultant FGE in Singapore. “Concerns seem to be resurfacing about Rhine water levels and the ARA stocks built suddenly last week. There is also the issue with rising freight costs now, so arbitrage flows are somewhat disadvantaged.”

There’s also doubt about whether all the vessels from India will end up in Europe. America’s distillate stocks are at their lowest seasonally since 2013. With the U.S. market recently strong, some cargoes could go there instead, Jakob said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Fuel Prices Diesel Prices Petrol Prices Oil Refinaries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp