Home Nation

KCR's efforts to form the third front is to help BJP: Congress MP

'KCR's attempts to rope in regional parties and state Chief Ministers to be part of the 'Federal Front' will only help the BJP,' the Congress leader said.

Published: 25th December 2018 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Chandrasekhar Rao

TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Criticising TRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao's efforts to forge a federal front of regional parties, Congress leader Rajeev Gowda Tuesday said it was an attempt to help the BJP return to power after the next general elections.

Claiming that the Chief Ministers of different states, whom Rao met would not fall for the idea of a third front, he said the leaders of regional parties would join a broad coalition with Congress, leaving only TRS in the 'Federal Front.' The Rajya Sabha MP was responding to a query from reporters here.

"KCR's (as the Telangana Chief Minister is referred to) attempts to rope in regional parties and state Chief Ministers to be part of the 'Federal Front' will only help the BJP," the Congress leader said.

The Telangana Chief Minister had on December 23 met his Odisha counterpart and Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar to promote his idea of alignment He is also scheduled to meet West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, and Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party Presidents Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, respectively.

Gowda further said the Congress would ensure that a 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) was formed with all regional, secular and progressive parties.

"This federal front idea the truth behind it is nothing but an attempt to ensure that BJP and 'Modi Sarkar' come back to power," he alleged.

Noting that a united opposition was much stronger and could defeat the BJP in the next general elections, Gowda urged leaders of the regional parties to think of the national interest and remain with the Congress and a broad coalition of secular parties.

"If you (Rao) are going around and trying to create a third alternative then you are dividing the opposition vote and paving the way for 'Modi Sarkar' to continue its damage to India's democratic, secular, and socio-cultural fabric," he said.

Asked if he saw the possibility of TRS joining the Congress-led 'Mahagathbandhan,' Gowda said, "I would welcome every political party in the country that is opposed to the BJP to join us because we are on a mission to save the country whether they are truly against the BJP all those factors will be examined by the coalition partners of 'Mahagathbandhan' and we will give a answer later."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KCR Chandrasekhar Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp