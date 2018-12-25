KCR's efforts to form the third front is to help BJP: Congress MP

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Criticising TRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao's efforts to forge a federal front of regional parties, Congress leader Rajeev Gowda Tuesday said it was an attempt to help the BJP return to power after the next general elections.

Claiming that the Chief Ministers of different states, whom Rao met would not fall for the idea of a third front, he said the leaders of regional parties would join a broad coalition with Congress, leaving only TRS in the 'Federal Front.' The Rajya Sabha MP was responding to a query from reporters here.

"KCR's (as the Telangana Chief Minister is referred to) attempts to rope in regional parties and state Chief Ministers to be part of the 'Federal Front' will only help the BJP," the Congress leader said.

The Telangana Chief Minister had on December 23 met his Odisha counterpart and Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar to promote his idea of alignment He is also scheduled to meet West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, and Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party Presidents Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, respectively.

Gowda further said the Congress would ensure that a 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) was formed with all regional, secular and progressive parties.

"This federal front idea the truth behind it is nothing but an attempt to ensure that BJP and 'Modi Sarkar' come back to power," he alleged.

Noting that a united opposition was much stronger and could defeat the BJP in the next general elections, Gowda urged leaders of the regional parties to think of the national interest and remain with the Congress and a broad coalition of secular parties.

"If you (Rao) are going around and trying to create a third alternative then you are dividing the opposition vote and paving the way for 'Modi Sarkar' to continue its damage to India's democratic, secular, and socio-cultural fabric," he said.

Asked if he saw the possibility of TRS joining the Congress-led 'Mahagathbandhan,' Gowda said, "I would welcome every political party in the country that is opposed to the BJP to join us because we are on a mission to save the country whether they are truly against the BJP all those factors will be examined by the coalition partners of 'Mahagathbandhan' and we will give a answer later."