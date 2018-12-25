Home Nation

Madras HC quashes criminal cases against 400 members of Popular Front of India

Madras High Court. (File Photo | Express Photo Service)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has quashed criminal cases filed against 400 members of Popular Front of India (PFI) for staging a protest here without permission against the ban on the outfit by Jharkhand government in February this year.

Justice Anand Venkatesh passed the order recently, allowing a plea of Mohamed Shaik Ansari, a member of the PFI.

The petitioner contended that the FIR against the proesters was filed under IPC sections, including 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) in violation of guidelines issued by the court in Jeevanandham case.

According to the petitioner, the Jharkhand government had, on February 22 last, banned the organisation in the state on the charge of spreading anarchy.

Condemning the decision, the PFI members had staged demonstrations and protests across the country and 400 workers, including 100 women, of its Tamil Nadu unit held the protest here.

All the 400 PFI workers were arrested as the protest was organised without obtaining police permission.

An FIR was registered against all under IPC sections 188 and also 143 (unlawful assembly).

Contending that the police had failed to follow the guidelines laid down by the high court, the petitioner wanted the FIRs be quashed.

The court had in September this year gave certain guidelines to be followed in future by the Police while dealing with an offence under Section 188 of IPC.

