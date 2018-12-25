No plan to reduce maximum entry age for UPSC aspirants, clarifies govt 

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday clarified that there is no proposal to make reduction in the maximum entry age for students appearing for UPSC civil services examination.

Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh said that there is no move by the Centre to alter the age criteria of eligibility to appear in civil service examinations and therefore, all the reports and speculations should be put to rest.

NITI Aayog had few days ago suggested reducing the upper age limit for joining the Civil Services from 30 to 27.

Currently, the lower age limit for all categories for appearing UPSC examination is 21 years and it is calculated as on August 1.

For example, a candidate set to appear for 2018 prelims, needs to have attained 21 years as on August 1, 2018.

Similarly, the UPSC age limit for General Category candidates is 32 years, while it is 35 and 37 years for OBC and SC/ST candidates respectively.

UPSC conducts examinations every year to fill administrative positions in different All-India Services exams, including IAS, IFS and IPS.