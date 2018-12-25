Home Nation

Patna Zoo closed following deaths of peacocks due to H5N1 Virus

The zoo had been closed following deaths of six peacocks between December 16 and 24, said officials.

Published: 25th December 2018 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By UNI

PATNA: City-based Sanjay Gandhi Zoological Garden (Patna Zoo) was closed today for an indefinite period following the confirmation of H5NI virus killing six peacocks in the zoo.

Patna Zoo Deputy Director R K Sinha told UNI here that the zoo had been closed following deaths of six peacocks between December 16 and 24.

He said the bodies of peacocks were sent to National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal where it was confirmed that birds died after being infected with H5N1 virus.

The process of immunisation and disinfection is on and the zoo would only be re-opened after it was established that it had been freed from the virus following laboratory test, he added.

Mr Sinha said that all birds would be tested to find if any one of them was infected with the virus.

He said that preventive measures like anti-viral spray were being initiated adding that technical experts of animal and fisheries resources had also been involved in the work.

A public notice had been pasted outside Patna Zoo mentioning avian influenza had infected six peacocks of the zoo leading to their deaths as confirmed by National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal.

Till the zoo is completely sanitised, it would remain closed till further order, it added.

The closure of Patna Zoo disappointed a large number of Christmas enthusiasts, who wanted to enjoy picnics inside it.

A large number of people also go to Patna Zoo for their morning stroll but they were not allowed to enter into the zoo this morning.

As it is, the culling of birds had started on a war footing after the confirmation of H5NI virus at the villages of Gorho, Ofroz, Velsihra, Mangrappa and Baijalpur under Ammaiya Panchayat of Asarganj block in Munger district recently.

The culling work was carried out within one km radius of these villages.

 

Patna Zoo H5N1 Virus

