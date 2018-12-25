Home Nation

UP cabinet approves setting up of Bundelkhand, Purvanchal development boards

The boards will include two deputy-chairmen, two experts, 12 official members and 11 non-government members, each with tenure for a period of three years.

Published: 25th December 2018 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has given its approval for setting up of development boards for Bundelkhand and Purvanchal to be headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath or someone nominated by him.

The cabinet meeting on Monday, presided over by the chief minister, gave its nod to constitute a Bundelkhand Development Board (BDB) and a Poorvanchal Development Board (PDB), senior cabinet minister Siddhartnath Singh said.

The boards will include two deputy-chairmen, two experts, 12 official members and 11 non-government members, Singh said, adding that their tenure would be for a period of three years.

The cabinet also approved the setting up of the UP Traders Welfare Board to address the problems faced by traders in the state with regards to the GST.

It will also be headed by the chief minister and will have three deputy chairpersons and 11 non-government members, Singh said, adding that the board would meet every three months.

In another important decision, the cabinet approved the proposal for grant of "exceptional pension" to police personnel who slip into a coma as a result of serious injuries suffered during discharging their duties.

Till now, the "exceptional pension" was given only to policemen who lost their lives on duty.

The cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal of giving 25 per cent discount to TCS on the purchase of land for establishing a Rs 2,300-crore software development unit in Noida which would employ 30,000 people.

State Excise Minister Jai Pratap Singh said the cabinet also gave its approval to an excise policy for the financial year 2019-20, under which allotment of liquor vends and shops would be done on a lottery basis.

In 2017-18, the Excise Department had earned a revenue of Rs 10,118 crore, while it earned Rs 15,005 crore in 2018-19, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bundelkhand development board Purvanchal development board Uttar Pradesh cabinet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp