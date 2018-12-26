Akhilesh lauds TRS chief KCR for 'striving hard' to form federal front

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Political mindgames in UP became curiouser on Wednesday with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav snubbing the Congress saying it would not be part of the anti-BJP alliance he was cobbling together.On the flip side, efforts by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to stitch up a non-Congress, non-BJP Federal Front finally got some traction with Akhilesh showing his inclination towards it. Appreciating KCR’s efforts, Akhilesh said he would visit Hyderabad after January 6 to meet him and take the idea forward.

The development came on a day when KCR had an hour-long meeting with PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi, where they claimed to have discussed various pending projects. Observers see in Akhilesh’s outburst his disappointment over the Congress failure to induct SP’s sole MLA into the Kamal Nath ministry, despite his party and the BSP committing full support after a cliffhanger election.

While SP has one MLA in MP, it failed to open its account in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. “By keeping our lone MLA out of the Madhya Pradesh cabinet, the Congress has made our path easier in UP,” Akhilesh griped. Also, BSP chief Mayawati has reportedly decided to go it alone in MP in the Lok Sabha polls. She is expected to make a big announcement about her 2019 strategy on January 15, which happens to be her birthday. A meeting with KCR is also being lined up.

Lauding TRS supremo’s efforts to form a federal front to take on the BJP in 2019 general elections, Akhilesh said, “I spoke to Rao and we were supposed to meet on December 25-26. But somehow it could not take place. Now I will see him in Hyderabad.”