Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu wonders if KCR met Modi to brief him on Federal Front

By IANS

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday wondered aloud if his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrashekhar Rao had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brief him on the formation of the proposed Federal Front.



The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief told reporters here that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president's actions didn't match his words.



Naidu said KCR who was calling on leaders of various parties till the other day had now met Modi. "Are you meeting Modi to discuss the state's issues or to brief him (on the proposed front)?" the TDP leader asked KCR.



The TRS chief met Odisha Chief Minister Navin Patnaik and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the last couple of days to discuss formation of the Federal Front as an alternative to both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



The Telangana Chief Minister on Wednesday called on Modi in New Delhi. Naidu reiterated that there was no scope for a third front in the country.



"There are only two fronts. The BJP is the anchor for one front and the Congress is the anchor for the other front," he said.



The TDP chief asked KCR and YSR Congress Party to specify if they were with the BJP-led front or the Congress-led front.



Naidu, whose party pulled out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) early this year, recently joined hands with the Congress and is trying to forge an anti-BJP alliance for the 2019 elections.



He repeatedly alleged that KCR was trying to help Modi through his proposed front.