Home Nation

Another businessman shot dead in Bihar

Dinanath Rai, a transporter from Patna, was shot dead and his body was thrown near the Circuit House close to the Sadar police station.

Published: 26th December 2018 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image used for representational purpose.

By IANS

PATNA: A businessman was shot dead in Bihar's Vaishali and another seriously injured in Araria, police said on Wednesday, with the attacks coming close on the heels of a spree of murders last week that still remain unsolved.

Dinanath Rai, a transporter from Patna, was shot dead and his body was thrown near the Circuit House close to the Sadar police station, Vaishali Superintendent of Police Manavjit Singh Dhillon said.

Rai was the brother-in-law of Munna Rai, the chief of Garole block.

In the other incident, an egg trader was seriously injured after being shot at in Farbisganj. He has been referred to a hospital in Purnea district after his condition deteriorated, a district police official said.

Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying law and order was "in ICU in the state".

"One after another half a dozen businessmen have been killed in Bihar in the last few days but where are those who used to protest 'jungleraj' in Bihar? Why are they keeping silent now?" Tejashwi said.

Hundreds of businessmen and traders took out a candle light march in Patna on Monday to protest the killing of a young businessman. The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader also joined them.

They demanded the arrest of the criminals behind the murders.

Gunjan Khemka, an industrialist, was shot dead on December 20 in Hajipur in Vaishali district, leading to panic among the community in the area.

Khemka, son of Patna's well known businessman Gopal Khemka, was targeted on his way to his factory in Hajipur, about 30 km from here.

A road construction firm owner, A.P. Shahi was shot dead in broad daylight in Darbhanga district the next day and a property dealer was killed in Begusarai district within 12 hours after that. All the cases remain unsolved.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar shooting Bihar killing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp