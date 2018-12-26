Another businessman shot dead in Bihar

By IANS

PATNA: A businessman was shot dead in Bihar's Vaishali and another seriously injured in Araria, police said on Wednesday, with the attacks coming close on the heels of a spree of murders last week that still remain unsolved.

Dinanath Rai, a transporter from Patna, was shot dead and his body was thrown near the Circuit House close to the Sadar police station, Vaishali Superintendent of Police Manavjit Singh Dhillon said.

Rai was the brother-in-law of Munna Rai, the chief of Garole block.

In the other incident, an egg trader was seriously injured after being shot at in Farbisganj. He has been referred to a hospital in Purnea district after his condition deteriorated, a district police official said.

Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying law and order was "in ICU in the state".

"One after another half a dozen businessmen have been killed in Bihar in the last few days but where are those who used to protest 'jungleraj' in Bihar? Why are they keeping silent now?" Tejashwi said.

Hundreds of businessmen and traders took out a candle light march in Patna on Monday to protest the killing of a young businessman. The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader also joined them.

They demanded the arrest of the criminals behind the murders.

Gunjan Khemka, an industrialist, was shot dead on December 20 in Hajipur in Vaishali district, leading to panic among the community in the area.

Khemka, son of Patna's well known businessman Gopal Khemka, was targeted on his way to his factory in Hajipur, about 30 km from here.

A road construction firm owner, A.P. Shahi was shot dead in broad daylight in Darbhanga district the next day and a property dealer was killed in Begusarai district within 12 hours after that. All the cases remain unsolved.