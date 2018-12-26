Home Nation

Assam court summons MoS Rajen Gohain in rape case

In August this year, a case registered against Gohain for allegedly raping and threatening the married woman.

Published: 26th December 2018 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Rajen Gohain

Union Minister Rajen Gohain (File | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The CJM court of Assam's Nagaon district has summoned Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain to appear before it on January 8, 2019 in connection with the alleged rape of a 24-year-old woman in that district.

In August this year, a case under Indian Penal Code sections 417 (punishment for cheating), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered against Gohain for allegedly raping and threatening the married woman.

READ| FIR against Union minister Rajen Gohain, 5 others for making provocative speeches

The summons, which became public Wednesday, was issued on November 28. When contacted, Gohain told PTI, "I have heard that the court has issued a summons, but I have not received it yet. The case is totally false and I am a victim of political rivalry," he said.

The complaint alleged that the incident took place seven to eight months ago at the her home when her husband and other family members were not present.

Gohain, who has been representing the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency since 1999, had claimed that the victim herself went to the court and wanted to withdraw the case, which was not accepted.

Nagaon sadar police station officer-in-charge had said in August that the woman had pleaded at the court to withdraw the case, two days after the case was filed.

Both Gohain and the woman knew each other for a long time and the minister used to visit her home, a senior official of the Nagaon Police Station had said.

The minister's officer on special duty Sanjiv Goswami had then claimed that Gohain had filed some complaints of blackmailing against the woman and her family.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajen Gohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp