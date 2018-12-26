Bank of Baroda shareholders to meet next month to consider capital raise under ESPS

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shareholders of Bank of Baroda will meet next month to consider issuing up to 10 crore new shares under Employee Share Purchase Scheme (ESPS).

An extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders will be held on January 21 to consider the proposal, Bank of Baroda (BoB) said in a BSE filing Wednesday.

The shareholders will meet to approve the issuance of up to 10 crore fresh equity shares to employees and whole time directors of the bank in one or multiple tranches under ESPS, it said.

The bank said the issue price under ESPS has to be decided by the board and it will be in a way so that the government holding does not come below 52 per cent.

Out of the total capital raising plan for 2018-19, the bank's board has decided to issue up to 10 crore shares with a face value of Rs 2 each, at an appropriate premium, it added.

"The object of the issue apart from raising of long-term resources is to enable the bank to attract, retain and reward employees for our bank by sharing the value created by them and to motivate them to contribute to the growth and profitability of the company," it said in the filing.

Besides, the fund mop-up aims to shore up the capital adequacy and to fund the general business needs of the bank, it said further.

All permanent employees of the bank including the MD&CEO and executive directors are entitled to participate in the BoB-ESPS, it added.

Last week, Syndicate Bank said it will raise up to Rs 500 crore by issuing 30 crore shares to its staff under the employee stock purchase scheme.

On December 13, Punjab National Bank mobilised Rs 500 crore through ESPS by issuing 10 crore new shares to employees. The government in March 2017 allowed public sector banks to offer stock options to their employees, aimed at retaining experienced hands and better incentives besides a means for raising capital.

A number of public sector banks, including Allahabad Bank, Union Bank, United Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Canara Bank, have availed the new scheme to raise funds.

Stock of Bank of Baroda was trading 0.26 per cent up at Rs 115.65 on BSE.