Home Nation

Bengal govt to provide lessons on obesity-prevention among school students

The curriculum would also highlight the practical aspect of tackling obesity such as the necessity of physical activity, regular measurement of certain parameters and eating healthy food.

Published: 26th December 2018 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

weight loss, overweight, obesity

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: In order to raise awareness about obesity-prevention among students, the West Bengal Education Department has decided to introduce lessons in the school curriculum on the importance of maintaining healthy lifestyles for addressing the health problem, a senior official said.

The course will be implemented from the primary education level for which disbursal of funds has already started, he said.

Besides imparting theoretical knowledge, the curriculum would also highlight the practical aspect of tackling obesity such as the necessity of physical activity, regular measurement of certain parameters and eating healthy food, the official said.

Teachers will be taught to induce among students the habit of practising yoga to prevent obesity.

The teachers, in turn, will teach the students, he said.

"The lessons will explain the necessity of regularly monitoring certain parameters like blood pressure, blood sugar and body weight. The first two factors have an intimate relation with obesity. All these will be explained in the curriculum to raise the awareness level of the students, which will eventually help their parents know about the basic things about obesity," the official told PTI.

In fact, measurement of blood pressure, blood sugar and body weight should be regularly done among school students, he said.

"The instruments for measuring these parameters will be bought by the schools from funds provided by the department, mainly meant for this purpose," he said.

The department has already purchased sphygmomanometer and stethoscope for measuring blood pressure, he stated.

Weighing machines, skinfold callipers for determining state of obesity and glucometer for measuring blood sugar have also been purchased, he said.

"The teachers will be trained by physicians in handling the instruments.

They will also be taught about the impact of blood pressure, blood sugar and how obesity can be controlled or prevented through controlling food habits and regular exercising," he said.

Primary schools would get Rs 3,000, upper primary institutions would receive Rs 7,000 and Rs 10,000 would be allotted to secondary and higher secondary schools, the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
lessons to prevent obesity Bengal government West Bengal education department tackling obesity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp