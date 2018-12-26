Home Nation

Bihar Assembly disqualifies RJD MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav after court awards him life sentence

Five others, including four women, were also awarded punishments in the two-year-old rape case.

Published: 26th December 2018 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

RJD MLA

Patna Suspended RJD MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav leaves the court after being sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2006 in Patna Friday Dec. 21 2018.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: RJD MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav, who was recently awarded life imprisonment by a court here for the rape of a minor girl, has been disqualified from the Bihar Assembly, a notification issued on Wednesday said.

According to the notification issued by the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, Yadav has been disqualified with effect from December 15, the date on which he was convicted by the Special Court here for MPs, MLAs and MLCs.

The court had announcement the quantum of sentence on December 21. Five others, including four women, were also awarded punishments in the two-year-old rape case.

With the disqualification of Yadav, who was suspended from the RJD in February, 2016 shortly after being named an accused in the case, the total number of the party's MLAs has come down to 79.

Yadav represented Nawada in the state Assembly and he is the second RJD MLA to have been disqualified in recent times.

Last month, Dehri MLA Mohd Ilyas Hussain had lost his membership on account of his conviction in a corruption case by a CBI court in Ranchi.

The RJD had won 80 seats in the 2015 Assembly elections and improved its tally in May this year when it wrested the Jokihat seat from the JD(U).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raj Ballabh Yadav life imprisonment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp