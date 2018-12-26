Home Nation

BJP will get new allies in south & eastern India, says Ram Madhav

We are also getting new allies in south India and eastern India. It is something that happens before elections and it is nothing new, said Ram Madhav.

Published: 26th December 2018 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Ram Madhav

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav (File | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Facing sulking allies, the BJP on Wednesday said alliance politics is all about accommodation and adjustments and there was nothing new about such developments before elections.

"We have completed seat-sharing arrangements with allies in Bihar only last week and we will certainly.... Alliance politics is all about accommodation and adjustments. It is true smaller parties like RLSP in Bihar have left us. 

"But we are also getting new allies in south India and eastern India. It is something that happens before elections and it is nothing new," BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said.

His comments come in the wake of the resentment expressed by BJP ally Apna Patel in Uttar Pradesh which has accused the saffron party of not respecting small allies. The party has two MPs, one of whom is Anupriya Patel, who is union Minister of State for Health.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Madhav BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp