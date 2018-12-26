BJP will get new allies in south & eastern India, says Ram Madhav

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Facing sulking allies, the BJP on Wednesday said alliance politics is all about accommodation and adjustments and there was nothing new about such developments before elections.



"We have completed seat-sharing arrangements with allies in Bihar only last week and we will certainly.... Alliance politics is all about accommodation and adjustments. It is true smaller parties like RLSP in Bihar have left us.



"But we are also getting new allies in south India and eastern India. It is something that happens before elections and it is nothing new," BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said.



His comments come in the wake of the resentment expressed by BJP ally Apna Patel in Uttar Pradesh which has accused the saffron party of not respecting small allies. The party has two MPs, one of whom is Anupriya Patel, who is union Minister of State for Health.