Chhattisgarh's new Congress government reshuffles 16 IPS officers

Published: 26th December 2018 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

RAIPUR: In another major administrative reshuffle in four days, the newly-elected Congress government in Chhattisgarh has assigned new postings to 16 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including superintendents of police of 11 districts.

On Sunday, 42 IAS officers were shuffled in the state. The latest order for transfer and postings of 16 IPS officers was issued late Tuesday night by the state Home department, an official said.

As per the order, Raipur district SP Amresh Mishra has been shifted as Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Intelligence, at the Police Headquarters (PHQ) here.

He will be replaced by Neethu Kamal, who is currently posted as the SP of Janjgir-Champa district. Durg SP Sanjeev Shukla has been shifted as AIG, Crime Investigation Department (CID), PHQ.

He will be replaced by Prakhar Pandey, who was presently posted as SP for chief minister's security. Similarly, Bilaspur SP Sheikh Airf Husen, the 2005 batch IPS officer, has been shifted as AIG, anti-Naxal operations, PHQ.

He will be replaced by Abhishek Meena, who was posted as Sukma SP. Bemetara SP Hetram Manhar has been made AIG, Human Rights, PHQ, while Jashpur district SP Prahsant Thakur will be the new SP of Bemetara.

Shankar Lal Baghel, who was currently posted as Commandant 9th battalion Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) in Dantewada, has been transferred as the SP of Jashpur.

Mayank Shrivastav, the 2006 batch IPS officer who was posted as the SP of Korba district, has been made AIG, Technical Services and Transport, PHQ.

He will be replaced by Jitendra Singh Meena, who was posted asAIG, Technical Services and Transport, Planning, Management and Finance at the PHQ.

R N Dash, who was posted as Commandant 7th battalion CAF at Bhilai, will be new the SP of Janjgir-Champa. Raigarh SP Deepak Kumar Jha has been transferred as SP, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Raipur.

Jha will be replaced by Rajesh Kumar Agrawal, who was currently posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Rajnandgaon.

Balod SP Indira Kalyan Elesela has been shifted on the same post to Narayanpur. Jitendra Shukla, who was currently posted as the SP of Narayanpur, will now hold the same post in Sukma district.

Besides, State Police Service officer Sushil David, who was currently posted as AIG, PHQ, has been posted as the SP for Chief Minister's security.

