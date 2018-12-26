Colonel Jamwal aiming to be first Indian Army officer to conquer highest mountain of all seven continents

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: Colonel Ranveer Jamwal might soon become the first Indian Army officer to complete the record of scaling the ‘Seven Summits’ — a record to climb the highest mountain of all seven continents.

His journey for his final frontier, Mount Vinson in Antarctica, began on Tuesday.

Colonel Jamwal, from the Jat Regiment, has scaled Mount Everest thrice, of which two were done in a year. He has also led a 51-member team on three different expeditions. “Army made me realise the strength of, and this has helped me in every expedition,” he said.

Colonel Jamwal and his team had rescued 60 climbers at the Mount Everest Base Camp during the earthquake in 2015. Colonel Jamwal, who is from the nondescript village Bhadori in Jammu and Kashmir, has successfully scaled six highest points of six continents.

He was awarded the country’s highest adventure award, Tenzing Norgay Adventure Award in 2012. The Army also bestowed on him the Vishisht Seva Medal twice for his leadership. The Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) had declared him the country’s best mountaineer in 2017 and awarded him with the IMF Gold Medal.

Jamwal, whose father is a former Havaldar, inspired him to join the Army as a Sepoy in 1994. With hard work and dedication he passed the exam for Army Cadets College, entry in army as an officer open for soldiers, and joined the Indian Military Academy in 1998.

