Home Nation

DMC issues notice to UGC over Jamia student barred from taking exam wearing hijab

Umaiyah Khan, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia, last week had alleged that she was not allowed to appear for the exam for wearing a hijab.

Published: 26th December 2018 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Umaiyah Khan. (Twitter Image | @ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) has issued a notice to the University Grants Commission asking why a student wearing hijab was not allowed to appear for the UGC-NET exam.

Umaiyah Khan, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia, last week had alleged that she was not allowed to appear for the exam for wearing a hijab.

She had claimed that she was asked to take off her hijab when she reached the exam centre in Rohini.

Following the incident, the DMC issued a notice to the UGC secretary, saying “It is a clear case of discrimination against a religious minority and an attempt to keep it away from the national mainstream”.

“This practice has no legal or constitutional basis. The Kerala high court has clearly allowed Muslim women to appear in exams and test while in hijab (wearing a scarf and full sleeves),” the DMC said.

“The DMC has asked the UGC secretary why the discrimination was allowed and how do they propose to undo the injustice done to the Muslim women prevented from appearing in the NET exam while in hijab and what steps are being taken to prevent the repetition of this injustice in future,” an official from the DMC said.

A similar incident was reported from Goa where a 24-year-old woman accused officials conducting the NET exam of not allowing her to appear for the examination after she refused to take off her hijab.

Safina Khan Soudagar alleged that when she arrived at the examination centre in Panaji on December 18, the supervisor there asked her to remove her hijab.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UGC-NET DMC Hijab Jamia Muslim Student

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp