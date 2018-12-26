Follow transfer policy on sensitive posts: Ministry of Railways

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railways has issued directions to various departments to prepare a report on the implementation of the comprehensive transfer policy and ensure that incumbency on sensitive posts must not be allowed beyond the stipulated time of three years.

The ministry has asked for a report for implementation of transfer policy for rotation of officials working in sensitive regions to enable vigilance directorate to put the information for the perusal of higher officials.

“It is reiterated that all concerned may examine the feasibility of transferring the officials working on sensitive posts at the earliest and ensure that no incumbent dealing with sensitive work continues on any sensitive post beyond the stipulated period as advised to zonal railways from time to time,” said the directive issued by railways.

This comes after the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) issued a directive in August this year reiterating that all government departments should ensure rotational policy on sensitive posts. It further said that analysis of frauds in public sector banks and other organisations show that one of the reasons for such frauds was non-implementation of the rotation policy.

The CVC had asked that all departments strictly follow rotational transfer policy and heads of all departments should ensure implementation of the policy.

In 2015, Member of Parliament N F Patole had complained to the railway’s ministry about some officials occupying sensitive posts for over 15-20 years and creating hurdles in the transparent functioning of various departments. Patole also said that about 150 officials were posted at various levels in the Railway Board for over 15-20 years.