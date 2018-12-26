Home Nation

Give 2013 Maoist attack report to SIT: Chhattisgarh Congress to NIA

The state sought the NIA's investigation files on the Maoist ambush at Darbha in Bastar that eliminated a chunk of the state’s party leadership in 2013.

By Ejaz Kaiser
RAIPUR: The new Congress regime in Chhattisgarh has written to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking the latter’s investigation files on the Maoist ambush at Darbha in Bastar that eliminated a chunk of the state’s party leadership in 2013. The Congress has cited the deadly attack at Jhiram as a “political conspiracy”.

According to the state DGP D M Awasthi, the state government has written a letter to the NIA seeking the probe report to be handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to further enquire into the attack.

“The incident was then probed by the NIA. The state government has already taken a decision for setting up the SIT. After the investigation report is handed over, information on the terms of reference of SIT and its members will be shared,” the DGP said.

As many as 27 persons including 20 Congress leaders were killed at Jhiram when armed Maoists targeted the cavalcade, which was on its way to Jadgalpur after holding a Parivartan Yatra in strife-torn Sukma on May 25, 2013.

The previous Raman Singh government had set up a judicial commission, headed by sitting high court judge Prashant Mishra, to probe the incident.

