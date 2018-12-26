Google celebrates leprosy patient's saint Baba Amte's birth anniversary

By Online Desk

Google on Wednesday honoured the life and legacy of Indian social worker and activist Murlidhar Devidas Amte, affectionately known as Baba Amte, celebrating his 104th birth anniversary.

The Doodle slideshow followed Amte's life, which he dedicated to serving those in need, especially the ones afflicted with leprosy.

Created by Vrinda Zaveri, the doodle starts off with a portrait of Amte looking ahead in the distance future. The next features his unity marches which crisscrossed from north to south and later west to east.

Life and times of Baba Amte

Murlidhar Devdas Amte commonly known as Baba Amte was a social activist who worked for the betterment of Leprosy patients. When Leprosy was considered a social stigma, Baba not only understood the pain the patients underwent but also provided them with a socially dignified life. He helped them live an economically independent life and gave them work at the rehabilitation centre Anandwan, an ashram dedicated to improving the life of leprosy patients.

Baba Amte along with school children. (Anandwan website)

In 1949, Baba with his wife Sadhanatai and six leprosy patients started Anandwan under a tree. Today Anandwan is spread in 250-acre campus with houses, two hospitals, a university, an orphanage and even a school for the blind.

An avid follower of Mahatma Gandhi, Baba has also joined the Indian independence movement but later focused extensively on working for the poor. Despite being a trained lawyer he sought to work for rag pickers, leaving the pursuit of a career as a lawyer.

After Anadwan the next project which Baba and his son Dr Prakash Amte focused on was Lok Biradari Prakalp. Situated in Hemalkasa the entire Amte family even today resides their and works for the welfare of tribals. Baba remained a medium between the tribals and the modern world. They went on to build hospitals, schools, orphanage and even an animal park.

Baba Amte died in 2008 a year after he was diagnosed with leukaemia. He was conferred with Padma Shree in 1971, Padma Vibhushan in 1986, Templeton Prize in 1990 and the Gandhi Peace Prize in 2000.

(With inputs from IANS)