Jharkhand Assembly passes Rs 1,117 crore supplementary budget

Published: 26th December 2018 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Assembly Wednesday passed the Rs 1,117 crore supplementary budget.

After the supplementary budget was passed, the Speaker Dinesh Oraon adjourned the House till Thursday.

Earlier in the day when the House assembled on Wednesday morning, the opposition parties demanded a discussion on para-teachers' demand which was dismissed by the speaker.

As the JMM, Congress and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha MLAs insisted on a discussion the speaker adjourned the House till 11.30 am.

When the House again reassembled the opposition insisted on the discussion which forced the speaker to adjourn again.

Noisy scene continued even after the House reassembled again after lunch break as the opposition sought discussion on the para-teachers demands over the adjournment motion.

Amid the din, the Rs 1,117 crore supplementary budget was passed in the House and thereafter, the House was adjourned till Thursday, the last day of the three-day winter session.

