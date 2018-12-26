Home Nation

People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone snaps ties with BJP; to go alone in Jammu and Kashmir polls

The PC had won two seats in the 87-member J&K Assembly in the last elections and Lone was a minister in the People’s Democratic Party-BJP coalition government for three years.

Published: 26th December 2018 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Sajjad Gani Lone

Sajjad Gani Lone

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: A month after staking claim to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) with support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), separatist-turned-mainstream politician and former minister Sajjad Gani Lone’s Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference (PC) on Tuesday said its alliance with the saffron party has ended and the party would contest all 87 seats in the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state.

“Sajjad Lone’s alliance with the BJP has ended and at present, the PC does not have any alliance with any party...” party leader Abid Ansari said.

He said Sajjad had joined hands with the BJP after the last assembly elections and was part of their ministry but now, the PC doesn’t have any alliance. The PC had won two seats in the 87-member J&K Assembly in the last elections and Lone was a minister in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-BJP coalition government for three years.

Lone had forged pre-poll alliance with the BJP before the 2014 Assembly polls after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We will be contesting all 87 Assembly seats in Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh in forthcoming Assembly polls. We will not enter into any pre-poll alliance with any party, whether regional or national,” said Ansari, who was a former MLA with the PDP and joined the PC last month, said.

Ansari’s nephew Imran Ansari, who was a minister in the PDP-BJP government, has also joined the PC.
Both Ansari and his nephew Imran are influential Shia leaders and wield influence in some seats in north and central Kashmir.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
People’s Conference Sajjad Gani Lone Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp