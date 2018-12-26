Home Nation

Man had 1 kilo of gold in his rectum, arrested at Jaipur airport after 'odd behaviour'

During questioning, the accused revealed that he was hiding six pieces of gold, weighing about 1 kg, in his rectum

Published: 26th December 2018 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Malabar Gold

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the Jaipur International Airport for allegedly trying to smuggle gold into the country by hiding it in his rectum, a customs official said.

Pankaj Saduwani was taken into custody at the airport Sunday night after the Customs personnel suspected odd behaviour. He had alighted from Thai Airways, Assistant Commissioner, Customs, Hoshiyar Singh said.

ALSO READ: Two kg gold seized at newly-inaugurated Kannur International Airport

During questioning Saduwani revealed that he was hiding six pieces of gold, weighing about 1 kg, in his rectum, he said.

Subsequently, he was arrested and the gold seized, Singh said.

The official said the modus operandi of the gang is that a smuggler is given a photograph of the consignee -- waiting outside the airport -- and he has to handover the smuggled goods to that person only.

Saduwani is being further interrogated, Singh added.

gold smuggling airport gold smuggling gold in rectum smuggling methods Jaipur airport

