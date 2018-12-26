Home Nation

Narendra Modi government delivered on its promise of zero tolerance against terrorism: BJP

BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimhra Rao's assertion came in the wake of the NIA busting a suspected ISIS-inspired terror group and arresting 10 suspects. 

Published: 26th December 2018 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 09:42 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP Thursday claimed that the Narendra Modi government had "delivered" on its promise of zero-tolerance against terrorism, asserting India had largely been free from any terror incident targeting civilians during its tenure.

BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimhra Rao's assertion came in the wake of the NIA busting a suspected ISIS-inspired terror group and arresting 10 suspects. The agency said they were planning suicide attacks and serial blasts targeting politicians and government installations in Delhi and other parts of north India.

"Zero tolerance against terrorism is a promise delivered by the Narendra Modi-led government," he said, adding that it was possible due to the execution of the prime minister's national security doctrine.

Rao claimed that during the Congress-led UPA government's tenure there were "frequent" terror attacks in cities and that civilian population would be gripped with fear before every major festival and event.

"India has been largely been free from any terror-related incident targeting civilians in the tenure of the Modi government," he said.

The prime minister ensured that terrorist outfits like Islamic State did not get any foothold and he also handled the issue of radicalisation of Muslim youths by extremists outfits with great success, Rao said.

National Investigation Agency Inspector General Alok Mittal said a locally made rocket launcher, material for suicide vests and 100 alarm clocks to be used as timers were recovered from the searches across 17 locations in Delhi and Meerut, Amroha and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

