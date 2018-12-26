Home Nation

No playing of songs on New Year's eve without payment of licence fee: Bombay High Court

The order was passed by vacation judge Justice Bharati Dangre in response to a petition by music licensing body Phonographic Performance Ltd (PPL).

Published: 26th December 2018 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Music, song, DJ

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBI: The Bombay High Court has restrained 98 restaurants, pubs and hotels across the country from playing certain popular film and non-film songs on New Year's eve unless they obtain copyright permissions.

The order was passed by vacation judge Justice Bharati Dangre in response to a petition by music licensing body Phonographic Performance Ltd (PPL).

PPL, which holds the copyright to over 20 lakh songs recorded by various music companies, claimed that every year during Christmas and New Year, such songs are played at pubs, restaurants and hotels without paying any licence fee.

Under the Copyrights Act, such establishments need to seek permission and pay a fee to PPL, the petition said.

The petitioner has made several well-known hotels and restaurants including five-star hotels respondents in the case.

The respondents objected to the plea arguing that PPL was not the original copyright owner of these songs and it should have tracked down the original owners and made them party to the case.

In the order passed earlier this week, Justice Dangre said the court can go into the merit of these arguments later, during the final hearing.

The judge noted that from the assignment deeds produced by PPL, "Prima facie, I have noted that the plaintiff has a right in form of a copyright owner and is entitled to claim that no music over which he claims to have copyright would be played/performed in any event without his licence.

" While some of the respondents voluntarily agreed to pay a licence fee to PPL, Justice Dangre said that "it was imperative for all respondents to obtain a licence" from PPL "before the event is organised".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New Year's eve New Year Phonographic Performance Ltd

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp