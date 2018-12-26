Ranchi diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Christmas cake for patients at RIMS

Christmas cakes were distributed among the patients admitted at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on the occasion of Christmas on December 25. The outsourcing company - Prime Services, had ordered for 1,200 cakes each weighing 150 grams packed in attractive packs separately for each of the patients. RIMS Superintendent Dr Vivek Kashyap had issued directions to distribute cakes among the patients to mark the festival of joy at the Hospital.

City to get 33-feet statue of Swami Vivekananda

Ranchi will soon get one of the tallest statues of Swami Vivekananda in the country. According to officials in the state government, the authorities are planning to erect the statue at Ranchi Lake, located at the heart of the city. They said the 33-feet figurine will be unveiled on January 12 — the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Notably, the statue will be the first of its kind in India and is expected to set a landmark by grabbing the honour of being the tallest statue of Vivekananda in the country. Last year, a 22-feet statue of the thinker was erected at Nagpur. Vivekananda was a reformist thinker and is largely credited to reviving Hinduism in India.

Commission for tribals in Jharkhand soon

To safeguard the culture and traditions of tribals in Jharkhand, the state government will soon form a Commission for Scheduled Tribes on the lines of National Commission of Scheduled Tribes. Chief Minister Raghubar Das on December 22 announced that the State Commission for Tribals will be introduced in Jharkhand by the next financial year. According to Chief Minister, the Commission, having one chairperson, one secretary and five members in it, will be a New Year gift for the tribals in Jharkhand. Das also ensured that the State Government will introduce stringent law against conversion with the view to safeguard cultural values of the tribal community in the State. The announcement was made by the Chief Minister in Dumka during a conference of the Gram Pradhan Manhi Sangathan, a body of traditional village heads of the district in Dumka, on Saturday.

First e-toilet begins service at Ranchi Railway Station

Ranchi Railway Station got its first e-toilet on December 22. Inaugurated by Ranchi MP Ram Tahal Chaudhary in the presence of Divisional Rail Manager VK Gupta and other senior officers of the division, the toiler is part of a pilot project. The e-toilet is a fully automated and may be used by the passengers by inserting a D5 coin in a slot. The toilet is touted to be a self-cleaning one based on water-conservation technology. Once a person puts the coin in the slot, the sensor lights are switched on and the toilet can be used. The installation cost of one unit is D7 lakh and it comes with a one year guarantee along with a warranty of two years. “The technology of auto flush and floor washing ensures cleanliness in the toilet and there is no need of any manual maintenance,” said Senior PRO of Ranchi Rail Division Suhas Lokhare.

