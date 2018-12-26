Home Nation

RBI launches survey to capture individual retail payment habits in six cities

For the purpose, the central bank has launched a 'Survey on Retail Payment Habits of Individuals (SRPHi)'.

Published: 26th December 2018 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

RBI logo

A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi, India.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will capture the payment habits of individuals in six cities, including four metropolitan towns.

The survey will cover a sample of 6,000 individuals from various socio-economic backgrounds across six cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Guwahati, the RBI said in a release on Wednesday.

"The survey seeks qualitative responses from individuals on their payment habits," it said. The findings may provide some idea about awareness and usage habits of digital payment products, it added.

The central bank further said Sigma Research & Consulting Pvt Ltd has been engaged to conduct the fieldwork of the survey on behalf of the RBI.

Those not approached by the agency can also participate in the survey by sending their responses in a prescribed format available on the RBI's website.

