Home Nation

Security forces exchange fire with Maoists in Odisha

Police claimed that at least two Maoists suffered injuries in the gun battle on Tuesday night.

Published: 26th December 2018 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

maoist, maoist surrender,gun

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

SAMBALPUR: An exchange of fire took place between Maoists and security forces at Gandhamardan hill range in Bargarh district, around 180 km from here, a senior police officer said Wednesday.

Police claimed that at least two Maoists suffered injuries in the gun battle on Tuesday night.

"We had information about the Maoist movement at the foothill of Gandhamardan. Subsequently, a police team was sent to the Gandhamardan. The police team came across the group of ultra while returning. The Maoist first opened fire at the police team and subsequently police retaliated. The Maoists escaped from the spot," said Bargarh Superintendent of Police, Mukesh K Bhamo.

READ| Give 2013 Maoist attack report to SIT: Chhattisgarh Congress to NIA

Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Laxminarayan Panda claimed that two Maoists including the head of the Bargarh-Bolangir- Mahasamund divisional committee, Rabindra besides one of his associates have received injuries in the exchange of fire.

Panda said, the police team was coming down to the foothills of Gandhamardan Hill Range when they came across the Maoist group of around 10 to 12 cadres.

However, on seeing the police, they suddenly opened fire, forcing the security personnel to retaliate, he said. The exchange of fire continued for more than 15 minutes. More than fifty rounds of bullets were fired from both the side in the exchange of fire.

However, the Maoist escaped from the spot taking advantage of the darkness, Panda said. The police have seized 16 empty catridges, a sharp knife, a bag, and several other things from the spot.

Police have also launched a combing operation in that area, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha maoist encounter Encounter Maoist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp