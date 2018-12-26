Slight tremors felt in Jammu and Kashmir

By IANS

SRINAGAR: A low-intensity earthquake, measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale, occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the Met said, adding no reports of casualty or damage was received.

The quake with its epicentre in the Jammu and Kashmir region was felt at 9.52 a.m. and it originated at a depth of 15 km inside the earth, a Met official said.

The valley is geologically situated in an earthquake-prone zone.

Over 40,000 people were killed in divided Kashmir in an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale on October 8, 2005.