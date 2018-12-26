Two dead, 23 injured as HRTC bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

By PTI

SHIMLA: A Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus fell into a gorge in Bilaspur district Wednesday, killing two people and injuring 23 others, police said.

Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar told PTI that one person died on the spot whereas the other succumbed to injuries when he was being taken to a nearby hospital.

The rescue operation was on and the injured were taken to nearby hospital for treatment, he said, adding that the bus fell into a 50-feet deep gorge at Jamli area of the district.

The SP said he was on his way to the spot.