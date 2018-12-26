Autistic Pakistani national who came to India to meet Shah Rukh Khan sent back after jail term

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: India on Wednesday sent home two Pakistani nationals, including a 21-year-old who said he had crossed over to meet actor Shah Rukh Khan. Mohammad Imran Qureshi Warsi and Abdullah were repatriated through Attai-Wagah Joint Check post.

Warsi, a resident of Karachi who was charged for spying, forgery and cheating under the Official Secrets Act and the Passport Act was reunited with his family after fourteen years. In 2004 he had come to Kolkatta to meet his relatives on valid documentation and married his uncle's daughter Shazia and overstayed and had two sons Shezaan (13) and Qurbaan (11) from his marriage.

"I will seek help from the Indian Government through a legal course to get my wife and children back to Karachi,’’ he said while he left back to Pakistan.

It was in 2008 that he had gone to Bhopal from Kolkatta to procure a fake ration card and PAN card to get an Indian passport made on his name as he wanted to stay with his wife and children in India but was betrayed by his own relatives who informed the police. But dispute arose between him and his uncles over the joint ancestral property which led to feud between him and his uncles. As his parents had moved to Pakistan while some of his uncles stayed in India during Partition and he was arrested and awarded ten-year imprisonment. His sentence ended in January, but Warsi had to spend two more months in jail because he did not have money to pay the Rs 8,000 fine slapped by the trial court. He was released from a jail in Bhopal on March 14 and sent to Shahjahanabad Police Station where foreigners are kept till they are repatriated.

While another Pakistani national 21-year old Abdullah, an autistic boy from Mingora Swat, was at the Attari-Wagah border with friends on May 25, 2017 to see the Beat the Retreat ceremony and then crossed over the zero line and told the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel that he wanted to meet Shah Rukh Khan.

He was booked under the Foreigners Act, and sentenced to six months imprisonment and was in Amritsar Central Jail. It took another year to facilitate his release for want of documentation.

He said since his dream was not fulfilled, he would come back again to meet SRK.

(With online inputs)