By IANS

KOLKATA: Five people were killed and nearly 22 injured in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district on Wednesday after a bus collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction, police said.

"A public bus and a truck coming from opposite direction rammed against each other. Two persons died on the spot, three others died in a nearby hospital and almost 22 people are injured," a police officer said.

He said it seems to be a case of over speeding.