All vehicles to come fitted with high security number plates from April 1

HSRP is a chromium-based hologram applied by hot stamping on the number plates both at the front and back besides laser-branding of a permanent identification number.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: All motor vehicles will come fitted with tamper-proof high-security registration plates (HSRPs) from April 1 to protect against counterfeiting, Parliament was informed Thursday.

"The ministry has notified mandating that HSRP including the third registration mark, wherever required, shall be supplied by vehicle manufacturers along with the vehicle manufactured on or after April 1, 2019 to their dealers," Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari told Lok Sabha in a written reply.

Gadkari said the proposal to amend the concerned rule in Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 and revision of the HSRP Order, 2001 was placed in the public domain for soliciting objections/suggestions and was discussed in a meeting on June 5, 2018.

He said transport department officials of states, representatives from testing agencies like Automotive Research Association of India, Central Institute of Road Transport, Central Road Research Institute, and Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures, attended the meet and supported the proposal.

"HSRPs have certain security features and are protected against counterfeiting. The plates are fastened with non-removable/non-reusable snap lock fitting system," Gadkari said.

Manufacturers or suppliers of HSRPs, if so authorised by the state concerned, may also supply the HSRP for old vehicles after placing the registration mark, he said.

An HSRP is a chromium-based hologram applied by hot stamping on the number plates both at the front and back besides laser-branding of a permanent identification number, an official said.

Third registration mark refers to a chromium-based hologram sticker affixed on the inner side of the vehicles' windshield which will have the details of registration, the official added.

