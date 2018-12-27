Home Nation

Attack on Sunday Mass: Karnataka police's help sought

Around 15-20 masked men, armed with swords, iron rods and glass bottles, had barged in and attacked a group of approximately 40 people.

Published: 27th December 2018 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Maharashtra police has sought assistance from its Karnataka counterparts to nab the people behind the attack during a Sunday mass in Kolhapur district two days ahead of Christmas.

The police had identified five members of a radical group that attacked the gathering at New Life Church in Kowad village -- around 475 km from Mumbai -- and said they hailed from Belagavi district of Karnataka, which is on the border between the two states.

"The superintendent of police and additional SP of Kolhapur district had visited us yesterday (Wednesday) and sought assistance in connection with the church-attack. We have assured them of all support to bring the attackers to book," Belagavi City Commissioner D C Rajappa told PTI.

Around 15-20 masked men, armed with swords, iron rods and glass bottles, had barged in and attacked a group of approximately 40 people.

Twelve people were injured when the group pelted stones at those attending the prayer meet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunday mass attack Kolhapur sunday mass attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp