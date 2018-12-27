Bhopal diary

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Cabinet has 2 ministers each from all 4 major cities

In the formation of his 28-strong cabinet on Tuesday, Chief Minister Kamal Nath has done justice to all four major cities of Madhya Pradesh, having two ministers each from Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior. While he has replicated predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan in having two legislators from Bhopal, including PC Sharma and Arif Aqeel, he has also included two faces from Indore, in Jeetu Patwari and Tulsi Silawat. In the previous government, Indore had no representation, despite the city electing eight BJP MLAs.

Diggy has the last laugh

It’s a Kamal Nath-led Congress government which has assumed power in MP, but gossip among ruling party circles is that the former CM Digvijaya Singh could be calling the shots from behind the curtains in the new scheme of things, both in the government and within the party. Singh’s presence at the informal meeting of cabinet ministers alongside the CM at the state party headquarters in Bhopal just a few hours after they were sworn in on Tuesday added further grist to rumour mills about the septuagenarian politician having the last laugh, by first getting his son, brother and nephew elected to the state assembly, then ensuring that Jyotiraditya Scindia didn’t get the CM’s post and ultimately, by getting two cabinet berths for his kin, including son Jaivardhan Singh and nephew Priyavrat.

Will MP have a Brahmin Leader of Opposition?

The state now has a new chief minister and his 28-strong council of ministers. Also, the Congress has proposed the name of Gotegaon legislator Narmada Prajapati as the new Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha. The question now crisscrossing the minds of political circles in Bhopal is who’ll be the new leader of opposition (LoP).

The reported meeting of Gopal Bhargava, the eight-time MLA from Surkhi (Sagar) seat and ex-cabinet minister with state’s top RSS brass in Bhopal recently has given fuel to speculations about the seasoned politician from Bundelkhand region being the frontrunner in the race for the new LoP. Another name doing the rounds in BJP circles is former parliamentary affairs minister Dr Narottam Mishra, while former home minister Bhupendra Singh is said to be a dark horse in the race.

Barefoot Cong worker steps into his shoes again

A middle-aged Congress worker Durga Lal Kirar, who remained barefoot for last 15 years stepped into his shoes in Bhopal on Wednesday. A Congress worker from Rajgarh district and a supporter of ex-CM Digvijaya Singh, the 50-year-old Kirar, upset with Congress losing power in 2003, had taken a vow of remaining barefoot till his party returned to power in MP. With his vow finally being fulfilled, Kirar wore the shoes in presence of CM Kamal Nath and ex-CM Digvijaya Singh.