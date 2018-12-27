Bulandshahr violence: Delhi-based cab driver accused of killing inspector Subodh Kumar in fresh twist

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: In a major breakthrough, prime suspect Prashant Natt, a resident of Bulandshahr, who allegedly shot inspector Subodh Kumar Singh during December 3 mob violence in Syana town of Bulandshahr, was netted by the police on Thursday.

The police sources claimed that Prashant Natt, a Delhi-based cab driver, is the person who allegedly pulled the trigger at the police inspector during the mob frenzy. The sources added that while scanning the video footages of December 3 violence, Natt could be seen standing very near to the slain cop who was

trying to pacify the violent mob of Mahaw and adjoining two other villages who were agitated over after the recovery of cow carcasses in a nearby field.

It may be recalled that during a protest, which turned violent over alleged cow slaughter and recovery of a trolley load of carcasses, two persons, including SHO Subodh Kumar Singh and a youth Sumit had lost life at Chingrawati police outpost in Syana town of Bulandshahr, early this month.

However, the police authorities zeroed in on the suspected shooter after over three weeks of the killing of SHO Singh. The police sources also claimed that besides Prashant Natt, they had also identified the man, named Johnny, who allegedly snatched the service revolver of deceased inspector in the melee. Johnny

is also a resident of Bulandshahr. In fact, both Prashant Natt and Johnny were not among 27 accused named in the first FIR lodged for violence, rioting, vandalism and murder. However, they were identified by the SIT probing the case after interrogating a number of accused persons held so far and also sifting through numerous video footages in which Natt and Johnny could be seen together.

“On the basis of videos, the probe team identified around a dozen persons of which David Rahul and Johnny were arrested while another person named Lokender surrendered recently,” said a source adding that even Prashant Natt’s name emerged as the shooter of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh during interrogation of the arrested accused.

“Natt’s name came up during investigation. There were 400-500 people who were part of the mob which launched an attack. Through videos of the incident, statements of eyewitnesses and accused persons who have been arrested we are in the process of identifying more people,” said Prashant Kumar, ADG Meerut while talking to media, "We have strong evidence to back our claims that Natt had shot Inspector Subodh

Kumar Singh," said a senior official of Bulandshahr police.

Meanwhile, Yogesh Raj, district convenor of Bajrang Dal, and the main accused who alleged incited the mob to turn violent is still elusive.