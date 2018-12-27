Home Nation

Bulandshahr violence: Delhi-based cab driver accused of killing inspector Subodh Kumar in fresh twist

The police sources claimed that Prashant Natt, a Delhi-based cab driver, is the person who allegedly pulled the trigger at the police inspector during the mob frenzy.

Published: 27th December 2018 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Cops inspect after several vehicles were set on fire by a mob during a protest over the alleged illegal slaughter of cattle in Bulandshahr Monday. (File photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a major breakthrough, prime suspect Prashant Natt, a resident of Bulandshahr, who allegedly shot inspector Subodh Kumar Singh during December 3 mob violence in Syana town of Bulandshahr, was netted by the police on Thursday.

The police sources claimed that Prashant Natt, a Delhi-based cab driver, is the person who allegedly pulled the trigger at the police inspector during the mob frenzy. The sources added that while scanning the video footages of December 3 violence, Natt could be seen standing very near to the slain cop who was
trying to pacify the violent mob of Mahaw and adjoining two other villages who were agitated over after the recovery of cow carcasses in a nearby field.

READ | Bulandshahr violence: Slain cop’s family questions delay in identifying killer

It may be recalled that during a protest, which turned violent over alleged cow slaughter and recovery of a trolley load of carcasses, two persons, including SHO Subodh Kumar Singh and a youth Sumit had lost life at Chingrawati police outpost in Syana town of Bulandshahr, early this month.

However, the police authorities zeroed in on the suspected shooter after over three weeks of the killing of SHO Singh. The police sources also claimed that besides Prashant Natt, they had also identified the man, named Johnny, who allegedly snatched the service revolver of deceased inspector in the melee. Johnny
is also a resident of Bulandshahr. In fact, both Prashant Natt and Johnny were not among 27 accused named in the first FIR lodged for violence, rioting, vandalism and murder. However, they were identified by the SIT probing the case after interrogating a number of accused persons held so far and also sifting through numerous video footages in which Natt and Johnny could be seen together.

“On the basis of videos, the probe team identified around a dozen persons of which David Rahul and Johnny were arrested while another person named Lokender surrendered recently,” said a source adding that even Prashant Natt’s name emerged as the shooter of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh during interrogation of the arrested accused.

READ | Bulandshahr violence: CCTV footage shows youth snatching Subodh Kumar Singh's gun to kill cop

“Natt’s name came up during investigation. There were 400-500 people who were part of the mob which launched an attack. Through videos of the incident, statements of eyewitnesses and accused persons who have been arrested we are in the process of identifying more people,” said Prashant Kumar, ADG Meerut while talking to media, "We have strong evidence to back our claims that Natt had shot Inspector Subodh
Kumar Singh," said a senior official of Bulandshahr police.

Meanwhile, Yogesh Raj, district convenor of Bajrang Dal, and the main accused who alleged incited the mob to turn violent is still elusive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bulandshahr violence Subodh Kumar Singh Bulandshahr

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Jotnav Idhus
    David Rahul
    22 hours ago reply
Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp