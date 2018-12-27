Home Nation

Congress must apologise for injustice to Muslim women: Amit Shah as LS pass Triple Talaq bill

The opposition, which had been demanding that the bill is referred to a 'joint select committee', staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha when its demand was rejected.

BJP president Amit Shah, file photo. (PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Describing the passage of the Triple Talaq bill as a historic step to ensure equality and dignity of Muslim women, BJP chief Amit Shah Thursday demanded apology from the Congress for decades of injustice.

Lok Sabha Thursday passed the bill which criminalises the practice of instant Triple Talaq with the government rejecting the contention that it was aimed at targeting a particular community.

In a series of tweets, Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the govt for successfully passing the bill in Lok Sabha and said it is "a historic step to ensure equality, dignity of Muslim women".

He further said Congress and other parties must apologise for decades of injustice towards Muslim women.

