Delay over shelters forces Aligarh farmers to lock up over 700 stray cows

After repeated pleas to the government for cow shelters, there has been no action and the cattle are destroying the crops.

Published: 27th December 2018 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

cows

Image of cows used for representational purpose only

By ANI

ALIGARH: Over 700 stray cows were locked up inside a government school and primary health centre in Gorai area in Aligarh by farmers on December 24 and 25 to save their crops from being damaged by the cattle.

"The cows are destroying our crops. For long, we have been demanding cow shelters from the government but no action is being taken," a farmer said.

Taking note of the issue, Aligarh District Magistrate CB Singh said that they have directed the officials to visit the site. "The process of constructing cow shelters in various villages is underway," he said.

"We have received complaints that villagers locked up stray cows in school and health centre. I have directed Sub-Divisional Magistrate to visit Gorai. Village heads will be given the responsibility to resolve the issue," he added.

Farmers in Bulandshahr have also been facing a similar problem for long and they are spending nights in their farms to protect their crops from being destroyed by stray cattle. "Our crops are being damaged regularly. We are very much worried," said a farmer.

Meanwhile, some miscreants vandalised a vehicle transporting stray cows to shelters in Kheri police station area on Tuesday.

"Administration was transporting the stray cows to shelters when few people attacked the vehicles as rumours were spread through WhatsApp that cows were being taken to be slaughtered," said Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police AK Sahni.

Two cases have been registered in this regard and four people have been detained. 

