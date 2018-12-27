Home Nation

Fed up with harassment, Maharashtra woman cuts off man's genitals, arrested 

MUMBAI: A woman in Thane district of Maharashtra allegedly cut off the penis of a 27-year-old man with the help of two others as he was harassing her, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place at Nandivali in Manpada area last night, a police official said.

The victim and the 42-year-old woman lived in the same locality, he said, without disclosing the identity of both of them.

The victim was allegedly making unwanted advances towards the woman and stalking her for the last few weeks, she told the police.

A few days ago, the victim told the woman's husband that he liked her, which led to a quarrel between the couple, the official said.

The woman then decided to teach the victim a lesson and enlisted the help of Tejas Mhatre (22) and Pravin Kenia (25).

She called the victim to a deserted spot Tuesday night and when he reached there, Mhatre and Kenia allegedly thrashed him and the woman cut off his penis, the police official said.

The victim, grievously injured, was taken by some people to a hospital in Dombivali where he underwent surgery and is now stable, said the official.

On his complaint, the police arrested the woman along with Mhatre and Kenia.

All three were sent in police custody for four days on by a local court, he said, adding that further probe was on.

