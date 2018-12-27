Home Nation

Fresh snowfall in Manali, Kalpa

Snowfall is predicted in middle and higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh on December 30 and December 31 under the influence of a fresh western disturbance from December 29.

SHIMLA SNOW

Shimla-image for representational purpose(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Manali and Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall on Wednesday night, the Meteorological department said.

Rain and snowfall is also predicted in isolated parts of the state between December 30 and January 3.

While Kalpa received 5 cm snowfall, Manali received 3 cm snowfall, Director of MeT Centre, Shimla, Manmohan Singh said Thursday.

He said several parts of Himachal Pradesh, including tourist attractions Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie, Kufri and Narkanda, may receive snowfall around the New Year.

Snowfall is predicted in middle and higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh on December 30 and December 31 under the influence of a fresh western disturbance from December 29, he said.

Another western disturbance may cause snowfall and light precipitation over the state from January 1 to 3 next year.

Kalpa Manali snowfall

