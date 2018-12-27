Home Nation

Himachal Pradesh: Situation tense in Rohru town

Sources said that the shops were attacked today morning after a calf’s head was found in the market on Wednesday night.

Published: 27th December 2018 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The situation was tense in Rohru town of Shimla on Thursday after shops of people
belonging to the minority community were burnt down.

Sources said that the shops were attacked today morning after a calf’s head was found in the market on Wednesday night. Activists of RSS, VHP, Gau Sewa Sadan, Gayatri Parivar and other Hindu outfits staged a demonstration.

Police had to resort to a mild lathi charge to keep the crowds under control. There was a heavy police deployment and the situation was under control. Senior district administration and police officials were present on the spot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Himachal Pradesh Rohru town

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp