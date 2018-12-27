Himachal Pradesh: Situation tense in Rohru town

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: The situation was tense in Rohru town of Shimla on Thursday after shops of people

belonging to the minority community were burnt down.



Sources said that the shops were attacked today morning after a calf’s head was found in the market on Wednesday night. Activists of RSS, VHP, Gau Sewa Sadan, Gayatri Parivar and other Hindu outfits staged a demonstration.

Police had to resort to a mild lathi charge to keep the crowds under control. There was a heavy police deployment and the situation was under control. Senior district administration and police officials were present on the spot.