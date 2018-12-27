Kin of lynching victims from Jharkhand seek jobs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The families of two cattle traders, who were lynched in Jharkhand’s Latehar district in 2016, appealed for financial assistance and jobs from the Raghubar Das-led NDA government to sustain themselves.

Saira Bibi, widow of Mazlum Ansari (32), claimed that she had been receiving threats even after all the convicts were awarded life sentence. She requested the government for financial help as hers is a six-ember children. “I demand appropriate compensation and a job from the Jharkhand government. Where should I go for help? I do not have money to feed my children,” Saira Bibi said.

Nazma Bibi said her son Imteyaz Khan was just 13-year-old when he was beaten to death.

“We are living under the shadow of fear. My elder son has left his home and started working in Ranchi due to threat to his life. My younger son has also stopped going to his school,” she said.“I request the government to provide proper security to my family. Also, the state government should provide financial assistance and a job to us,” Nazma added.

The bodies of Ansari and Khan were found hanging from a tree on March 17, 2016. They were taking their cattle to a village fair for sale when they were attacked. Police had said that the duo was lynched and then hanged from the tree.

