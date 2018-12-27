As Congress returns to power in Madhya Pradesh, party worker wears shoes after 15 years

By PTI

BHOPAL: A Congress worker on Wednesday wore shoes after 15 years, fulfilling the vow he had taken when the party lost power in Madhya Pradesh.

Durgalal Kirar, hailing from Rajgarh district, had vowed in 2003 that he would not wear shoes until the Congress returned to power.

He put on shoes Wednesday here in the presence of Chief Minister Kamal Nath and senior leader Digvijay Singh.

The Congress came to power in the state in the last month's Assembly elections, ending the BJP's reign.

Nath shared a picture with Kirar on Twitter. "Salute to such workers who worked hard with dedication for the Congress," the chief minister tweeted.

(Photo | Twitter)

A Congress spokesperson said that Kirar, resident of Limboda village of Rajgarh district, was a staunch supporter of Digvijay Singh who was Madhya Pradesh chief minister from 1993 to 2003.