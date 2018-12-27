Home Nation

As Congress returns to power in Madhya Pradesh, party worker wears shoes after 15 years

Durgalal Kirar, hailing from Rajgarh district, had vowed in 2003 that he would not wear shoes until the Congress returned to power.

Published: 27th December 2018 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 01:52 AM   |  A+A-

slipper

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BHOPAL: A Congress worker on Wednesday wore shoes after 15 years, fulfilling the vow he had taken when the party lost power in Madhya Pradesh.

Durgalal Kirar, hailing from Rajgarh district, had vowed in 2003 that he would not wear shoes until the Congress returned to power.

He put on shoes Wednesday here in the presence of Chief Minister Kamal Nath and senior leader Digvijay Singh.

The Congress came to power in the state in the last month's Assembly elections, ending the BJP's reign.

Nath shared a picture with Kirar on Twitter. "Salute to such workers who worked hard with dedication for the Congress," the chief minister tweeted.

(Photo | Twitter)

A Congress spokesperson said that Kirar, resident of Limboda village of Rajgarh district, was a staunch supporter of Digvijay Singh who was Madhya Pradesh chief minister from 1993 to 2003.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Nath Digvijay Singh Madhya Pradesh Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp