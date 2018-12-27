Home Nation

Maharashtra: Raped by uncle, 17-year-old gives birth to baby in seven months

The incident came to light when the girl was taken to a local government hospital as she complained of stomach ache, where she gave birth to a premature baby.

A minor girl in Maharashtra was repeatedly raped by her uncle for the past seven months. The incident came to light when the girl was taken to a local government hospital as she complained of a stomachache. Later, she gave birth to a premature baby.

The 17-year-old girl, a Class IX student, was living in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra, with her two uncles and grandmother. In May this year, one of her uncles started sexually assaulting her.

The man threatened his niece that he will kill her if she revealed the affair to anyone. He also promised to marry her.

According to Hindustan Times, the man was married but his wife had left him a while ago. The police have booked the accusedunder Sections 376 (punishment for sexual assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012. 

The accused absconded on December 25. The police have been trying to nab him and tracking down the whereabouts of the girl's parents. 

