Parties directing members to disrupt House, a matter of strategy: RS chairman Naidu

Published: 27th December 2018 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu Thursday conveyed his anguish over repeated adjournments of the House, adding some sections were "strategising" for stalling the proceedings.

He said the Chair has "very few options" when the party themselves direct their members to disrupt proceedings and any action against such "disruptors" can only be taken with consensus.

Speaking at a meeting with parliamentary affairs ministers and leaders of various parties before the commencement of the Upper House, Naidu said he was forced to adjourn the House as some sections were determined not to allow the proper functioning of Parliament.

He said such sections were also "strategising" for repeated adjournments for "more effective". The Rajya Sabha saw disruptions since the start of the Winter session of Parliament on December 11.

The session is likely to end on January 8, 2019. Naidu urged all parties to arrive at a consensus on taking action against "disruptors", adding some outfits were not supporting such measures for "obvious reasons" and that the Chair cannot be selective in taking action against those entering the Well of the House.

He noted that the Chair had very few options when political parties directed their members to disrupt the House as a matter of strategy.

The Business Advisory Committee of Rajya Sabha has allocated time to a large number of Bills and it will take about two sessions to consider them, the Rajya Sabha chairman said.

He also said such repeated adjournments would adversely impact public perception about Parliament.

Naidu expressed disappointment over not allowing the Rajya Sabha to function even after permitting a discussion on issues like price rise, farm sector concerns, Cauvery water and Rafale deal.

He appealed to all sections of the House to remove the hurdles and enable normal functioning of Rajya Sabha.

The Rajya Sabha was Thursday adjourned for the day without transacting any business after ruckus in the House over issues ranging from construction of a dam on the Cauvery River to violence in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district.

