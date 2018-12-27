PM Modi says those in habit of looting money now afraid of 'chowkidar'

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said those who were in the habit of looting money were now afraid of the country's 'chowkidar'. After cheating the soldiers, the Congress is now befooling the farmers, alleged Modi.

Addressing a ‘jan abhaar’ rally at Dharamsala to celebrate one year of the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal Pradesh, in his one hour-long address, Modi donning a Himachali cap without

naming the Opposition Congress, said, "Those who were in the habit of looting, they are now feeling afraid of the country's 'chowkidar' and are now abusing him. They were now befooling the farmers in the name of waiving farm loans."

He said his government has given Rs 12,000 crore to soldiers in four instalments under the One Rank, One Pension scheme. "For the last forty years, this country's soldier was demanding the One Rank, One Pension scheme. The then government fooled our soldiers and kept only Rs 500 crore for it. When we

came to power, I called for the file and officers were left stunned."

"We realised there was Rs 12,000 crore required for it. It's difficult for the government to take out Rs 12,000 crore in one go so I called soldiers and asked them to give it in four-five instalments and they agreed. Today I am happy, we gave it in four instalments," he said.

Batting for the promotion of tourism and horticulture in the Himalayan state, he said, "I called people from Pepsi, Cola, Fanta and other types of aerated drinks and asked them to include five per cent of natural fruit juice in these drinks. Many companies are coming forward to do so. It is going to generate a good market for our farmers in coming days."

Modi said that development projects worth Rs 26,000 crore were under way in various sectors in Himachal Pradesh. "During the tenure of the previous government, Himachal Pradesh used to get Rs 21,000 crore. When the BJP government came to power, I was given a chance to serve you all, and Himachal is being given Rs 71,000 crore. It has only become possible because the union government believes that each and every penny from this amount will be spent by the Himachal government judiciously for the state's development," he said.

Modi said, "Himachal Pradesh is like my home. I worked here for several years for the party.’’

Meanwhile, the Congress today submitted a charge-sheet to the office of the Governor against one year of the BJP government.

Students injured on way to Modi’s Rally

Some 35 students of a computer training centre, on their way to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Dharamshala were injured when their bus overturned in Jawali sub-division of Kangra district today morning. The condition of five is stated to be critical and they have been admitted to hospital.

Referring to the accident, Modi asked the state government to ensure adequate relief measures.